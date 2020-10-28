Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom was not involved on Tuesday evening as Boro were victorious over Coventry City 2-0 at the Riverside and Neil Warnock has explained the decision to Teesside Live.

Britt Assombalonga and Djed Spence were the goalscorers for Middlesbrough on the night, with both goals coming in the final 10 minutes of play.

The former scored his first goal of the campaign, latching onto a Sam Morsy pass and slotting past the onrushing ‘keeper Marko Marosi in the Coventry goal.

Club captain Assombalonga was preferred to new signing Chuba Akpom to lead the line and manager Neil Warnock explained the former-Arsenal and PAOK man’s absence from the squad in midweek.

“We don’t know how he is yet” he said. “He just didn’t feel very well.

“You can’t take a risk with this virus, so we told him to get off home and we’ll do a test for him, make sure it’s not the virus.

“We’ll just have to cross our fingers really, it’s all we can do.”

Warnock did reveal that Akpom wouldn’t have started the game against Coventry on Tuesday anyway, with Assombalonga’s return from injury coming at the perfect time to give Akpom a break, but admitted they were light on numbers on the subs bench.

“I was already going to play Britt and going to rest Akpom tonight.

“We’re short on the bench though. I rang Saville up this afternoon to see if he’s ever played up front, but he said, ‘no’. We’re that short, aren’t we?”