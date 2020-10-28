Middlesbrough left it a little late against Coventry City yesterday evening, with both of their goals in the 2-0 win coming in the final 10 minutes.

Goals from striker Britt Assombalonga and right wing-back Djed Spence saw all three points go to the hosts, and catapulted Middlesbrough up the table into seventh place, level on points with Bournemouth in the top six.

One particular player earned a lot of the plaudits from Boro fans online, with many supporters taking to Twitter to show their admiration for new signing Sam Morsy.

Morsy set up Assombalonga for the opening goal, threading a neat through ball to put the striker one on one with Coventry ‘keeper Marko Marosi, and was also vital in breaking up play and even had a couple of chances of his own, hitting the crossbar early in the second half.

Morsy with 2 pieces of quality, 1 the ball to britt and the 2nd to nick the ball there. Guy is immense — Mystic Morris 🔮 (@MysticMorrisMMA) October 27, 2020

Even Middlesbrough’s official Twitter account was singing Morsy’s praises, particularly for his assist.

He is some player that's for sure and a steal of a signing fantastic assist but his all round play is special 👏 — wayne burnett (@wanaldinho) October 27, 2020

Looking like a cracking signing, can’t remember the last time we were so effective in the transfer window…!! Still short on numbers in attacking areas, hope it doesn’t bite us..! — paul garbutt (@Paulgarbs) October 27, 2020

What a player — Adam M (@Adam_Macadie) October 27, 2020

Morsy arrived from Wigan Athletic following their liquidation and subsequent relegation down into League One. The Egypt international has been used in rotation with the likes of Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, George Saville, Marcus Tavernier and Patrick Roberts since the start of the season in midfield.

However, he now looks to be one of the first names on the team sheet. McNair’s impressive performances on the right of a back three has meant there is slightly less competition in midfield and Morsy has took his chance. He has played the last five games in a row, playing 90 minutes in each.