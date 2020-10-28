Mansfield Town are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Graham Coughlan. Here are five potential candidates for the job-

Nigel Clough- He is available after leaving Burton Albion at the end of last season. The experienced boss has previously managed Derby County and Sheffield United and has emerged as an early frontrunner for the Mansfield position.



David Flitcroft- The 46-year-old got the Stags in the Play-Offs in the campaign before last before being dismissed. He spent last term as the assistant manager at Bolton Wanderers. Would he go back to Field Mill?

Graham Alexander- He has just been sacked by fellow League Two side Salford City and could seek a swift return to the dugout. The ex-Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United manager guided the Ammies to promotion from the National League at the first time of asking and his side then finished 11th last season.



Paul Tisdale- The former Exeter City boss knows the fourth tier inside out and got MK Dons promoted in the 2018/19 campaign. He has been out of the game for nearly a year now and may be waiting for the right opportunity. He is a name for Mansfield to consider.

Paul Cook- He is weighing up his next move after parting company with Wigan Athletic in July. The former Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield and Portsmouth boss may have reservations over dropping back down to League Two.

Who should Mansfield appoint as their new manager? Let us know in the poll below.





Who should Mansfield appoint?