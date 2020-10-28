According to sources, and as reported by Italian site Calciomercato, Birmingham City are interested in free agent Alexandre Pato, the former Chelsea and Brazil striker.

Pato, who signed for Chelsea on loan in January 2016 has also featured for AC Milan who brought him to European football in a £21.6m deal from Brazilian side Internacional in 2013.

Whilst at Milan, the 27-cap Brazil international made 150 appearances for the Italian giants, scoring 63 goals and laying on 18 assists. His loan move to Chelsea came in January 2016, the Pato Branco-born forward spending six months on loan at the Premier League side.

In that six month stay, Pato managed just one goal in two appearances – a lack of fitness meaning he missed out when other players returned from injuries that he was brought in to cover.

Since briefly appearing for Chelsea, Pato has gone on to feature for Villareal (24 games/6 goals/5 assists), Chinese Super League side TJ Quanjian (60 games/36 goals/8 assists) and Brazilian side Sao Paul (105 games/32 goals/15 assists across two spells) who let him go in late August this year.

Calciomercato report that Birmingham City are interested in bringing the former Brazil international, who has a record of 10 goals in 27 appearances for the Seleção, with the Daily Mail stating that Aitor Karanka’s side will not be alone in their interest in Pato.

Referencing Italian source Calciomercato, the Mail’s Kishan Vaghela adds that Birmingham will be up against interest from Serie A sides Genoa and Spezia with added interest from Serie B side Monza.

Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham City side have only managed three goals in their opening seven Sky Bet Championship games so far this season. These seven games have left the Blues in 17th in the league table and it is clear that they need a goal threat to lift them higher up the league.

It remains to be seen whether that threat will be filled by the capture of Alexandre Pato, a striker who once graced the San Siro and would surely be good enough to rattle the back of the net in the Championship.

Will Birmingham City stand a realistic chance of landing Alexandre Pato?