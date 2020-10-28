It was a tough summer for Charlton Athletic after their relegation from the Championship.

However, the Addicks are starting to take shape now, despite the flurry of new signings and the uncertainty of how long it would take for their new-look side to gel.

Lee Bowyer’s side beat Oxford United 2-0 at the Valley last night with goals from Conor Washington and Andrew Shinnie.

The London club have now won four games in a row and also haven’t conceded in five matches. They are looking strong and it will be interesting to see how they get on at fellow in-form side Portsmouth at Fratton Park this weekend.

Bowyer was pleased with the win over the U’s yesterday and told their official club website: “I thought it was real good, team performance from start to finish. I think they had a bit more possession than us but didn’t really hurt us I don’t think. I can’t remember too many clear cut chances that Ben [Amos] had to make saves on.

“Then obviously we get the goal, something that we walked through earlier on today. [Andrew] Shinnie getting in those pockets, he’s a very, very clever player and a great run from Conor [Washington], a great pass and he took it well. Then obviously the outstanding free kick from Shinnie.”

He added: “We deservedly went in at half-time on top. In the second half, the sending off makes it more difficult but we still had chances, good chances.”

Charlton currently sit 6th in the division following five wins from their opening six games.

They have depth in their squad and Bowyer has shown that he isn’t afraid to make changes to his side each game.

It has been a strong few weeks for the Addicks and their fans will be hoping it continues this weekend against Pompey.

