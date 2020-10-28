QPR were said to be in the hunt for another centre-back before the end of the past transfer window, as per The72.

However, the R’s failed to bring one in before the window slammed shut and have to last until January at least with the options they currently have.

They were linked with Aden Flint and Michael Hector, but nothing materialised on either fronts.

QPR’s failure to sign another central defender looks to be coming back to haunt them. They lost 3-0 to Barnsley at Oakwell last night and were swept aside after Rob Dickie’s sending off.

Mark Warburton believes the red card changed the game, as per West London Sport: “The game changed on the Rob red card incident unfortunately. I thought we were very good for the first 25 minutes or so. We started really well and were camped in their half.”

Conor Masterson, who was nearly sent out on loan earlier this month but stayed because no-one came in, will most likely start on Saturday against Cardiff City now. Signing another defender would have been wise, especially with the lack of depth in that area at the moment.

Leaking goals was a problem last season under Warburton and Dickie was brought in from Oxford United to try and address this. To be fair, the Hoops have three cleans sheets so far this term so have shown they can be solid, but last night’s game is a worry.

The R’s are winless since the opening day of the campaign and what looked to be a promising start for the London club is slowly deteriorating.

Pressure could start to mount on Warburton if they can’t find a win over the coming weeks.

Does Warburton deserve time?