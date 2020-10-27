Bright Osayi-Samuel is a youngster who has a big footballing future ahead of him, that much is for certain. What isn’t a matter of certainty is whether that future will be at Loftus Road if the following news (tweet – below) has any serious repercussions.

Bright Osayi-Samuel has been left out of the Queens Park Rangers squad for their Championship clash against Barnsley tonight after rejecting a new contract at Loftus Road. #QPR — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) October 27, 2020

The young flier was a wanted man over the summer and had entered into negotiation over personal terms with Club Brugge after the Belgians had a £4.7m offer accepted by QPR. It was a proposed deal that fell through after the 22-year-old backed out of negotiations.

That decision by the QPR man led to the Rs planning to reopen talks with their young starlet, something that they did do. Now, after turning down their advances, Osayi-Samuel has been dropped from the squad to feature against Barnsley in tonight’s Sky Bet Championship game.

Osayi-Samuel has played exactly 100 games for QPR ahead of being dropped for tonight’s game. Across that century of games, the former Blackpool flyer has scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists.

There is no clear message coming out of Loftus Road on the issue, not that one would be expected so close to the announcement. However, it was a decision that has definitely struck QPR fans as strange, especially as he’s featured in every Rs game up to press.

It is certainly a situation that has gotten QPR fans angry and here is what some of those more printable utterances are saying over on Twitter at the moment.

No player is bigger than the club! Very selfish move by BOS…. — QPR (@QPR_Tenerife) October 27, 2020

BOS and Manning both so ungrateful. Just because Eze got a good move doesn’t mean they should. Need to realise the level they’re actually on #QPR — George Clarkson (@gclarkson96) October 27, 2020

#QPR this BOS issue is dead sour, if he has stalled now due to agent and signing on fee, they have done the club over twice, no way would we have loaned out both Smyth and Shidipo — Raymondo (@WrexhamRanger) October 27, 2020

So BOS has refused a new contract, no player is bigger than the club – so what’s he gonna do next? — QPR Steve ⚽️ (@sjthomas_) October 27, 2020

@QPR BOS rejects deal! We really are staring down the relegation barrel now! — Adam Brand (@brando202) October 27, 2020

Decided to unfollow Bright Osayi Samuel before he’s even left.

If he doesn’t want to play for us then he’s not a @QPR player.

He’s no BOS of mine.#QPR — ♦️GARO♦️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇲🇨🇾 (@KebabGazz) October 27, 2020

I don’t care how good you are. Nobody is bigger than our club #BOS #QpR — Aitor 🌧 (@LondonR) October 27, 2020

Not sure I understand BOS’s reasoning behind his decision. Like Eze, he could have used this season to show his potential and become a more attractive prospect for premier league clubs, not playing will not help his cause #QPR — SD (@sdqprfc) October 27, 2020

