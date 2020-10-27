Bright Osayi-Samuel is a youngster who has a big footballing future ahead of him, that much is for certain. What isn’t a matter of certainty is whether that future will be at Loftus Road if the following news (tweet – below) has any serious repercussions.

The young flier was a wanted man over the summer and had entered into negotiation over personal terms with Club Brugge after the Belgians had a £4.7m offer accepted by QPR. It was a proposed deal that fell through after the 22-year-old backed out of negotiations.

That decision by the QPR man led to the Rs planning to reopen talks with their young starlet, something that they did do. Now, after turning down their advances, Osayi-Samuel has been dropped from the squad to  feature against Barnsley in tonight’s Sky Bet Championship game.

Osayi-Samuel has played exactly 100 games for QPR ahead of being dropped for tonight’s game. Across that century of games, the former Blackpool flyer has scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists.

There is no clear message coming out of Loftus Road on the issue, not that one would be expected so close to the announcement. However, it was a decision that has definitely struck QPR fans as strange, especially as he’s featured in every Rs game up to press.

It is certainly a situation that has gotten QPR fans angry and here is what some of those more printable utterances are saying over on Twitter at the moment.

