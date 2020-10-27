QPR were a side brimming with exciting attacking talent last season. They were shorn of one when Eberechi Eze left for Crystal Palace in a deal that was said to be worth £16m to the Rs. Another player at the club who is highly rated was 22-year-old Bright Osayi-Samuel and there’s some news coming out tonight regarding the right wing star.

Bright Osayi-Samuel has been left out of the Queens Park Rangers squad for their Championship clash against Barnsley tonight after rejecting a new contract at Loftus Road. #QPR — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) October 27, 2020

The news that he has been dropped from the Rs squad for tonight’s game against Barnsley is something sending waves through the QPR supporter base. Many are supporting the club’s stance, arguing that a player not wanting to accept a new deal at the club doesn’t deserve to feature for the club.

Osayi-Samuel came up through the ranks at Blackpool, leaving the Tangerines for QPR on summer Deadline Day August 31, 2017. He’s featured in exactly 100 games for QPR, scoring 11 goals and 11 assists. He’s featured in all seven games this season for Mark Warburton’s side, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

QPR’s stance on this, dropping the Nigerian is understandable and it has received the backing of the fans. However, it also opens up the very realistic possibility of renewed interest in him from club who circled around him over the summer window.

Sides such as SPL giants Celtic and Rangers, alongside Premier League Crystal Palace were said to have an interest in the young Nigerian flyer valued at around £3m by website Transfermarkt. Such is his potential that £3m is a very conservative estimate, the right-sided flyer should go for comfortably more than that should sides such as those above come in for him.

Will Bright Osayi-Samuel be a QPR player on February 1 or will he be elsewhere?