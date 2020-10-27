QPR have travelled north tonight to face a Barnsley side who bravely escaped relegation to League One on the final day of last and into time added-on against a Brentford side gunning for promotion.

Last time out, Mark Warburton’s men played out a goalless draw against Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham City. Tonight’s match-up at Oakwell will see the 16th placed visitors in QPR take on the 21st placed home side Tykes.

QPR find themselves on a run of six Championship games without a win (D4 L2) and enter tonight’s game against the Tykes having failed to score in their last three games. The Rs will have to do without injured duo Luke Amos and George Thomas with Lee Wallace also a possible to miss out with an assessment being done on his fitness to play. Another missing is Bright Osayi-Samuel who rejected a new deal at the club.

A win will be a welcome thing for QPR and, if results go their way, will lift them above the halfway point in the table. Even though it is early doors in the Sky Bet Championship season, Mark Warburton will be wanting his side going in the right direction.

Team News

Manager pre-match thoughts

As reported on the QPR website, here are some of Mark Warburton’s thoughts on the upcoming game:

On last season’s fixture: “I lost more sleep over that away game than any other last season because we were so poor in our defending. They scored an early goal, we equalised quickly through Luke Amos and we could have scored X-amount of goals but we were so open.”

On Valerien Ismael: “I don’t think the new manager will change too much. I think he’ll wait until the international break to put his handprint really on their team. He is comfortable in a 4-2-3-1, or with a three [at the back] and personally I think they will go with the three.”

Fan reaction to team news

If we don’t win with this team, MW has to go — Evan Manister (@Evan_Manister1) October 27, 2020

KELMAN ON THE BENCH 😍😍😍😍😍 — Liam ✍🏼 (@LiamQPRFC_) October 27, 2020

Thrilled Niko is getting the full 90 and nice to see young Kellman on the bench. Interesting that two former @FCDallas academy players are in the #QPR match day squad. COYR’s #BARQPR — Jacob Tingle (@TingleJK) October 27, 2020

Ooooooh Kelman on the bench. Fancy him for a last minute winner!!! — 🧛‍♂️ Count Robula 🧛‍♂️ (@QPRobbie) October 27, 2020

4-4-2? Big game for Niko to show Warburton something towards getting more playing time. Big game early on to grab some points! #QPR 🔵⚪️ — just Drew (@DNixSports) October 27, 2020

nobody playing from last trip to Barnsley I notice — neilm831 (@neilm831) October 27, 2020

I have zero complaints regarding this team👍🏿👍🏿 — Alan Knight (@californiahoop) October 27, 2020

Brights made himself look like an absolute idiot…. — Christian Harber (@QPR1980) October 27, 2020

What will be the result of tonight's Barnsley vs QPR game?