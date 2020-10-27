Northampton Town have signed defender Alan Sheehan on a free transfer, as announced by their official club Twitter account (see tweet below).

The veteran has joined the League One side on an ‘appearance based’ contract.

Sheehan, who is 34 years old, has been a free agent throughout this past summer after parting company with Lincoln City.

Northampton have now handed him a deal as they look to tighten up their defence after a tough start to life back in the third tier. He has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date and will add more competition and depth to the Cobblers’ ranks.

Sheehan started out in Ireland with Belvedere before being brought over to England by Leicester City as a youngster. He went on to play 29 times for the Foxes before switching to Leeds United in 2007.

He struggled for game time with the Whites in League One and was loaned out to Crewe Alexandra, Oldham Athletic and Swindon Town during his time at Elland Road.

Sheehan then had a permanent spell at Swindon before going on to play for Notts County, Bradford City and Peterborough United.

He rocked up at Luton in January 2016, initially on loan, and went on to play 135 times for the Hatters. He played a part in their back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship, chipping in with nine goals along the way.

Sheehan will now be looking forward to his new start at Northampton.

