Speaking to the club’s official website, Barnsley’s new manager Valerien Ismael has previewed his first game in charge of the Tykes against QPR, saying he is looking to start his time as boss with a win.

Barnsley concluded their search for a new manager after bringing in former Crystal Palace and Bayern Munich man Valerien Ismael as Gerhard Struber’s replacement.

Adam Murray had taken up a caretaker role at Oakwell during Barnsley’s search for a replacement following Struber’s move to New York Red Bulls. Now, new boss Ismael has his focus on a successful start to life with his new club.

Barnsley face QPR on Tuesday night in Ismael’s first game in charge and now, the former LASK boss has given fans a taste of what to expect from his side. Speaking to the club’s official website, Ismael said he will be looking to play high-intensity football, revealing it was one of the reasons behind his decision to take up a job in England. He said:

“I believe in this way of football – high-pressing, intensity, a vertical game. It is a tough way to play football and I want the mentality of the players to be ‘we are not happy with a draw, we never accept losing a game and we fight until the last minute with our philosophy.’

“The two big topics are out of possession and in position. I need to see a game to see how we close the gap to where I want to go. But there will be small changes in how we look and how we approach our game.”

Ismael went on to preview tonight’s game against QPR, saying that he will be looking to start off his spell in charge of Barnsley with a win.

“We hope for a win against QPR,” Ismael added.

“It is always good when you start with a win. But the second thing is to make a step in the right way.

“We have trained with some new skills and I want to see this in the game. I want to see a big mentality and it will be good if we win early to get more confidence.”

