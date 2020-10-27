Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion were involved in talks on domestic deadline day involving the transfer of Kamil Grosicki from the latter to the former. Talks such as that are often fraught with fine shaves of time; it is the nature of the beast. It was definitely something that was the bete noir with how it turned out for Forest this time.

Grosicki had transferred from Hull City to West Brom in the January transfer window. He joined a Baggies side aiming for promotion; a promotion that they eventually achieved and that Polish winger Grosicki contributed to. However, the Black Country side deemed him surplus to the Premier League requirements and were looking to get him more regular football.

A move to Nottingham Forest was a move wanted by both the Reds and Grosicki himself. However, the negotating sides shaved it too close to the 5 pm deadline a week last Friday. The paperwork was submitted but it was a case of it being too late…by 21 seconds.

Effectively, Grosicki is now stuck in football limbo in that he is ‘between clubs’ until this whole state of affairs is sorted out. Today is meant to be the day that this is set to happen – the Polish winger even tweeting so on his personal Twitter feed last week.

Both managers have come out and said that they hope to see an end in sight that will be based around benefit for Grosicki himself; that benefit will be a sanctioned move to Nottingham Forest. It is thought that he will sign until the end of the season with a two-year contract actioned subsequent to promotion.

Tuesday it might be but the frustration of having to sit there waiting…and waiting is taking its toll on Forest fans. Here is how some of these fans have reacted on Twitter and they wait for news, twiddling their thumbs.

 

