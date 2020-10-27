As per a report from the Sunderland Echo, former Wolves defender and recent Northampton Town trialist Connor Johnson has linked up with Sunderland for a trial.

Following his release from Wolves earlier this summer, defender Connor Johnson has been on the lookout for a new club. The former Walsall and Kilmarnock loan man has been without a club since July and now, update on his situation has emerged.

Sunderland are said to have brought Johnson in on trial, as per the Sunderland Echo, The Black Cats could look to further bolster their defensive ranks with Morgan Feeney and Arbenit Xhemajli out for extended spells and Johnson is being eyed up as a potential option.

Johnson, who spent time on trial with former club Northampton Town earlier this summer, featured in a game for Sunderland’s Under-23s. He started in a back three alongside youngsters Patrick Almond and Oliver Younger as they won 5-3 against Fulham. It awaits to be seen how long Johnson will spend with Sunderland before a decision is made.

Johnson has picked up experience of senior football during loan spells away from Wolves. He never played for the club’s senior side but featured 29 times for the Under-23s, spending time on loan with Telford United, Walsall and Kilmarnock before his release earlier this summer.

Now, with a trial underway, it will be interesting to see if Sunderland look to bring Johnson in with injuries limiting Phil Parkinson’s defensive options.

