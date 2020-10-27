Charlton Athletic have confirmed on their official club website that young goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the club.

After securing new deals for emerging youngsters Charlie Barker and Aaron Henry, Charlton Athletic have moved to tie down another starlet to a new contract.

Highly-rated goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer is the latest young Addick to commit their future to the club. Charlton confirmed on Tuesday morning that Maynard-Brewer has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club, keeping him at The Valley until the summer of 2023.

As covered here on The72, Lee Bowyer revealed the starlet had been offered a new deal and now, he is delighted to see that Maynard-Brewer’s long-term future has been secured.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bowyer tipped Maynard-Brewer to be a “top, top goalie” in the future, saying:

“It’s great’s news. I don’t want to speak too highly of him too soon but all I will say is that I have played with some top, top goalies and what Ashley is doing now, today, he’s going to be a top, top goalie. I’m over the moon to get him tied down to the club.”

Maynard-Brewer also spoke upon the announcement of his new deal, expressing his delight after securing his long-term future and heaping praise on fellow ‘keeper Ben Amos.

“I’m very happy. I’m glad that the club has put faith in me and I’m looking forward to pushing on. The last few years I have been in and around the first team but to be involved on the bench this year and to get those cup games has been great.

“I’m just training hard and making sure when that chance comes I’m prepared for it and I can take it.

“Ben Amos is a great role model to work under. He’s a great professional and good to learn from in the gym and also for advice on the pitch.”

Maynard-Brewer, 21, has played in three games for Charlton Athletic’s senior side, with two of those appearances coming this season.

Charlton Athletic supporters, do you think Maynard-Brewer will go on the become the club's number one 'keeper?

