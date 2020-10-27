Speaking to the club’s official website, Swansea City winger Jamal Lowe has revealed that QPR turned down the chance to sign him as a youngster, with the R’s instead moving to offer Manchester City star Raheem Sterling a scholarship deal.

Prior to joining Portsmouth in January 2017, winger Jamal Lowe was plying his trade in non-league football as he looked to make a long-awaited return to the Football League.

The former Barnet man featured in League Two for the Bees but left in 2015, going on to play for the likes of St. Albans City, Hemel Hempstead and Hampton and Richmond.

However, before joining Barnet as a youngster, Lowe has revealed that he spent time with Championship outfit QPR. Lowe said that he spent time with the R’s but was not offered a scholarship deal, revealing that the emergence of now Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling meant he was not offered a deal, leading to his move to Barnet.

Speaking to Swansea City’s official club website, Lowe said:

“I wasn’t originally at Barnet, I was at QPR but I did not get offered a scholarship there.

“At the time I was there, I was playing left-wing and there was another left-winger there who was about a year-and-a-half younger than me, and they thought he was going to be the next big thing.

“It turned out that kid was Raheem Sterling, so I suppose I can’t really say they got it wrong! He got the deal and I didn’t!”

With Swansea City set to face QPR in December, Lowe will be hoping to show the R’s what they missed out on in letting him go as a youngster.