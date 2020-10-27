Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Derby County’s specialist first-team coach Liam Rosenior has said that summer signing Bobby Duncan has had to deal with “a couple of niggles and strains” as he looks to return to full fitness.

Derby County brought an end to Bobby Duncan’s brief stint in Italy in the summer transfer window. The former Liverpool starlet left Fiorentina for the Championship club earlier this year, linking up with the Rams’ Under-23s side.

However, since linking up with Derby, Duncan has not yet made his debut for the club’s second-string side. While making a brief appearance for England’s Under-20s, Duncan has had a few “niggles and strains” to deal with, as revealed by specialist first-team coach Liam Rosenior.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Rosenior said the club will be patient with Duncan, saying:

“He is fine. He has had a couple of niggles and strains, which we expected. We know it has been difficult for everyone, but in Bobby’s case he didn’t have proper training for at least four or five months, so we have to be patient with him.

“We know his qualities, we know what he can bring but at the same we don’t want to put too much pressure on him too early. The most important thing is he gets into the right physical shape to be able to perform for 90 minutes for an under-23s team that is doing fantastically well.

“He just needs to work on his game, get fit and we need to praise him and look at him and judge him when he is 100% fit and not before that because it wouldn’t be fair on him.”

A whole host of young stars have made their way through the Derby County youth academy in recent seasons. It will be interesting to see if Duncan can follow in the footsteps of Max Bird, Louis Sibley and more in coming through the academy and going on to nail down a spot in the senior side.

