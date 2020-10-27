Charlton Athletic take on Oxford United tonight and are looking for a fourth straight win. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Addicks- 

GK- Ben Amos- He has been made their number one this season. 

RB- Chris Gunter- The Wales international should start again tonight, despite the London club bringing back Adam Matthews on a free transfer yesterday.

CB- Ryan Inniss- The summer recruit from Crystal Palace has made an impressive start to life at the Valley.

CB- Akin Famewo- He has also been a hit since his move on loan from Norwich City.

LB- Ian Maatsen- Lee Bowyer faces a choice between the Chelsea loanee and Ben Purrington, who is back from suspension for this one.

CM- Darren Pratley- He scored off the bench last time out against Northampton Town and may be handed a start against the U’s.

CM- Jake Forster-Caskey- The 26-year-old has made four appearances so far this season and could feature against his former club tonight.

CM- Alfie Doughty- Charlton managed to keep hold of him in the past transfer window and are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

CAM- Jonny Williams- Bowyer opted to start the Welshman against the Cobblers on Saturday. However, should he freshen it up and go with Marcus Maddison? The72 looked at why.

ST- Omar Bogle- He will be looking for his first goal for the Addicks after joining the League One side on a free transfer earlier this month.

ST- Paul Smyth- The QPR loan man offers Charlton more pace up top.

