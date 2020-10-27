QPR take on Barnsley tonight at Oakwell and are looking for their first win since the opening day. Here is a predicted starting XI for the R’s-

GK- Seny Dieng- He is enjoying a run in the first-team ahead of Liam Kelly and Joe Lumley.



RB- Osman Kakay- The academy graduate has made seven appearances so far this season.

CB- Rob Dickie- He was brought in over the summer from Oxford United to tighten up the Hoops’ defence.

CB- Yoann Barbet- The ex-Brentford man is forming a partnership with Dickie in the middle of the backline.

LB- Niko Hämäläinen- The Finland international could be set to start tonight with Lee Wallace going off injured last time out against Birmingham City. He has spent the past couple of years out on loan at Los Angeles FC and Kilmarnock.

CDM- Geoff Cameron- QPR’s skipper will be looking to lead his side to a win against Barnsley.

RM- Bright Osayi-Samuel- Mark Warburton’s side managed to keep hold of him in the past transfer window and are eager to tie him down to a new contract.

CAM- Ilias Chair- The 22-year-old has scored once in his opening seven games so far this term.

LM- Albert Adomah- He made his first start for the R’s against Birmingham and could be given the nod again tonight.

ST- Lyndon Dykes- The summer recruit from Livingston has managed two goals since his switch down south.

ST- Macauley Bonne- QPR may go for the Dykes/Bonne duo up front and will hope they cause problems for Barnsley.

