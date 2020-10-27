Marcus Maddison has made one substitute appearance since joining Charlton Athletic and will be itching to get a start tonight.

The Addicks are in good form at the moment, winning their past three games and take on Oxford United this evening.

Lee Bowyer could look to freshen up his side against the U’s and has options at his disposal.

Maddison, who is 27 years old, was on the bench for the London side as they beat Northampton Town last time out.

Charlton should start him today and give him an opportunity from the off to show what he can do at League One level.

Maddison needs games under his belt to get back to grips with regular football and if the Addicks offer him this, there is no reason why he can’t help fire them into promotion contention this season.

The ex-Gateshead and St Johnstone man spent five-and-a-half years at this level for Peterborough United and impressed at London Road.

He scored 62 goals in 249 games in all competitions for the Posh before earning a move to the Championship in January to Hull City.

Maddison’s time at the KCOM Stadium didn’t end well with the Tigers slipping to relegation, alongside Charlton, and they opted against signing him on a permanent basis.

He managed a single goal in seven games for Hull but will be hoping to get another chance in the second tier at some point. For now, he is back in League One but could prove to be a shrewd signing by Charlton if they can get the best out of him.

Maddison offers the Addicks some more quality going forward and something different to what they already have. Can Bowyer inspire him to perform?

Will Maddison be a hit at Charlton?