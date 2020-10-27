Ex-Football League forward Max Clayton has left Altrincham, as announced by their official club website.

He only joined the National League side in August but has now parted company with the North West outfit.

Clayton, who is 26 years old, made just one appearance for Alty on the opening day of the season against Weymouth.

He was hoping to get some game time under his belt this season after spending the whole of the last campaign regaining his fitness after being released by Blackpool.

However, Clayton has now agreed to cancel his contract at Altrincham and has become a free agent again.

Their website reads: “Opportunities have since proved elusive, and it was felt it would be in the best interests of both parties to cancel his contract and allow him to seek a fresh start elsewhere. As he moves on in a bid to rebuild his career, he does so with the very best wishes of everyone at Altrincham FC.”

He started his career at Crewe Alexandra and burst onto the scene for the Cheshire side as a youngster. He went onto make 92 appearances for the Railwaymen, chipping in with 16 goals.

Clayton played with the likes of Nick Powell, Luke Murphy and Ashley Westwood at Gresty Road.

Bolton Wanderers signed him in 2014 whilst they were in the Championship and he spent three years with the Trotters before switching to Blackpool in 2018.

Clayton managed just seven appearances for the Seasiders over two seasons and they released him at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Will Clayton find a new club?