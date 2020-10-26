It was as fine a shave as you could have expected to have on the domestic deadline day a week last Friday, but it was a shave too far as Nottingham Forest failed to land West Brom winger Kamil Grosicki.

The Polish international had only been at the Hawthorns since January, captured from a free-falling Hull City. As the Tigers continued to spiral downwards, Grosicki’s trajectory was upwards and he helped the Baggies to Premier League promotion (below).

However, the Baggies don’t see him as part of their plans going forwards and were looking to move him on from the Hawthorns. Nottingham Forest wanted him, West Brom wanted rid of him; it all looked to be perfectly synching.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Sport

Except that it didn’t; perfectly sync that is. Indeed, with the minutes ticking ever closer to the 5 pm deadline, with time getting finer, the paperwork was submitted, just. Yet, it was paperwork received by the footballing powers-that-be late; 21 seconds late to be precise.

That was 10 days ago. Since then, the transfer of Kamil Grosicki from West Brom to Nottingham Forest has taken on something of a saga that Greek poet Homer would have been proud of.

Both managers have come out and said that they hope to see an end in sight that will be based around benefit for Grosicki himself; that benefit will be a sanctioned move to Nottingham Forest. It is thought that he will sign until the end of the season with a two-year contract actioned subsequent to promotion.

  Leeds United have eyes on next target as they eye League One club starlet

Kamil Groicki himself tweeted yesterday that he was hoping for it all to be sorted on Tuesday and justice done. Yet, as it stands the Polish wing master is in football limbo.

It is something that hasn’t been lost on Forest fans who have been commenting on Twitter as much after the twin Twitter announcements of the appointment of Louis Ducruet as an advisor…

…and the extension of a commercial agreement:

Here’s how Nottingham Forest fans reacted to the two announcements as they sit twiddling their thumbs on the Kamil Grosicki front.

In response to the post appointing Ducruet, this is what some Forest fans had to say.

Responding to the announcement of the extension of the commercial agreement, these Forest fans had the following to say.

Should Nottingham Forest be able to sign Kamil Grosicki even if the paperwork is 21 seconds late?

Yes.

It’s 21 seconds, not 21 days.

No.

Rules are rules, simple as.