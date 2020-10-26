It was as fine a shave as you could have expected to have on the domestic deadline day a week last Friday, but it was a shave too far as Nottingham Forest failed to land West Brom winger Kamil Grosicki.

The Polish international had only been at the Hawthorns since January, captured from a free-falling Hull City. As the Tigers continued to spiral downwards, Grosicki’s trajectory was upwards and he helped the Baggies to Premier League promotion (below).

However, the Baggies don’t see him as part of their plans going forwards and were looking to move him on from the Hawthorns. Nottingham Forest wanted him, West Brom wanted rid of him; it all looked to be perfectly synching.

Except that it didn’t; perfectly sync that is. Indeed, with the minutes ticking ever closer to the 5 pm deadline, with time getting finer, the paperwork was submitted, just. Yet, it was paperwork received by the footballing powers-that-be late; 21 seconds late to be precise.

That was 10 days ago. Since then, the transfer of Kamil Grosicki from West Brom to Nottingham Forest has taken on something of a saga that Greek poet Homer would have been proud of.

Both managers have come out and said that they hope to see an end in sight that will be based around benefit for Grosicki himself; that benefit will be a sanctioned move to Nottingham Forest. It is thought that he will sign until the end of the season with a two-year contract actioned subsequent to promotion.

Kamil Groicki himself tweeted yesterday that he was hoping for it all to be sorted on Tuesday and justice done. Yet, as it stands the Polish wing master is in football limbo.

It is something that hasn’t been lost on Forest fans who have been commenting on Twitter as much after the twin Twitter announcements of the appointment of Louis Ducruet as an advisor…

Welcome Louis 🤝

#NFFC are delighted to welcome Louis Ducruet who has joined the club as an advisor for international projects. https://t.co/m7TB6btY9e — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 26, 2020

…and the extension of a commercial agreement:

Nottingham Forest extend @Healthspan partnership 🤝

#NFFC are delighted to announce an extension to the partnership that will see @HSElite continue as the club’s official vitamin and supplement supplier.https://t.co/E9BjUosTjN — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 26, 2020

Here’s how Nottingham Forest fans reacted to the two announcements as they sit twiddling their thumbs on the Kamil Grosicki front.

Is Lionel Hutz sorting out this Grosicki transfer thing? #nffc ⏰⏰ pic.twitter.com/2UL7OE2xuE — Matty⚽️ (@MattyPNFFC) October 26, 2020

Kamil Grosicki’s loan to #NFFC has been approved by the EFL after I threatened to make another Vengaboys video with him in it if it wasn’t — Silverdale (@dalesilvermate) October 26, 2020

In response to the post appointing Ducruet, this is what some Forest fans had to say.

Announce polish Winger Grosicki tomorrow or later today admin 🙏 — 𝘗𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘦 🦧 (@NFFCWoodz) October 26, 2020

He doesn’t look like Kamil Grosicki 🥴 — shanearmstrong (@shanearmy1) October 26, 2020

Funny way to spell Grosicki — Adam (@adampeb1996) October 26, 2020

Grosicki looks different — ciano🇮🇪 (@CianoThiago) October 26, 2020

First job, sign Grosicki or you’re out — NFFC only (@Rich_NFFC) October 26, 2020

Responding to the announcement of the extension of the commercial agreement, these Forest fans had the following to say.

Can you be delighted to announce the signing of Kamil Grosicki — Tyler Murfet 🇬🇧 (@murfet_tyler) October 26, 2020

So many announcements today but yet to see GROSICKI — Daniel Cawthorn (@nffcdan23_) October 26, 2020

