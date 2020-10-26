According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, free agent Oumar Niasse has rejected approaches from Championship duo Derby County and Middlesbrough.

Niasse most recently plied his trade at Premier League side Everton, but was used sporadically since arriving on Merseyside in 2016. In four years he has played just 35 times but boasts a decent scoring record with eight goals to his name during that time.

He was let go from Goodison Park this summer as he was told he would not be in Carlo Ancelotti’s first-team plans and he is now a free agent. He has had multiple offers from the Championship, most notably from Middlesbrough and Derby County.

However, Niasse has rejected moves to both clubs in the hope of securing a transfer abroad. He is generating interest from clubs in the Middle East, with sides from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates keen.

The Senegalese forward played for current Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock during a loan spell at Cardiff City in the 2018-19 campaign and the Boro boss was keen on a reunion. His time in South Wales wasn’t too fruitful however, failing to score in 13 appearances.

Middlesbrough are desperate for striker reinforcements given the recent injuries to Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher. This leaves just new signing Chuba Akpom at Warnock’s disposal.

Derby on the other hand find themselves in the bottom three having scored just three goals in seven games so far this season. Waghorn, Rooney and Marriott all have one goal apiece.