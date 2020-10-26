According to an article on the Shrewsbury Town website, and as reported by the Shropshire Star, former Shrews star Marc Pugh has rejoined the club 11 years after leaving them for Hereford United.

Bacup-born Pugh came up through the youth system at Burnley, his first permanent move coming in March 2006 when he left the Clarets for Bury. The following July, he left there and signed on another free transfer with the Shrews.

That was July 2007 and he spent two years at the club before leaving them at the start of July 2009 for Hereford where he lasted only one season before a move to Bournemouth where he made a name for himself.

Pugh’s time at the Cherries saw him make 311 appearances for the south coast club, scoring 56 goals and providing 52 goals. He has accumulated a wealth of experience whilst at Bournemouth, including 125 games (19 goals/13 assists) in the Championship and 67 appearances (5 goals/6 assists).

He was released on loan by Bournemouth (Jan 2019-May 2019) before a free transfer to QPR who released him at the start of July this year. Since then, Pugh has been a free agent and today was snapped up by Shrewsbury on a short-term deal until the end of January.

Commenting on the capture of the storied left-sided forward, Town manager Sam Ricketts said:

“We are delighted Marc has joined the club. He is a player who knows the club well and he was very keen to come back. He enjoyed a great nine years with Bournemouth, gaining promotion to the Championship and the Premier League. He adds some more experience to our squad and will add a lot to our team. We are delighted to have him in and we are looking forward to working with him.“

Pugh, in signing for Shrewsbury, is reunited with former Bournemouth team-mate Charlie Daniels who was snapped up by the Shrews last Friday, again as a free agent.

