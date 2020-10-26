Barrow have completed the signing of striker Dimitri Sea on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The League Two side have handed a deal to the youngster after he impressed on trial.

Sea, who is 19 years old, has been a free agent throughout this past summer after being released by Aston Villa and has now found a new home.

The Frenchman moved to England in 2017 and has since played for Villa at Under-23 level.

Barrow boss, David Dunn, is pleased to have sealed a deal to bring him to Holker Street. He has said, as per their website: “He’s looked really sharp in training for the last couple of weeks, so we’re pleased to get the deal done. We have obviously spoken to the people at Villa about him and they have told us just how big a prospect he was there at one stage so we’re really looking forward to working with him.

“It gives us more options up front after we’ve also managed to bring in Jayden Reid so hopefully both of them can have a real impact for us going forward now.”

Sea will give Barrow something different going forward and is an exciting acquisition for the Cumbrian side.

They are still in search of their first win since their promotion from the National League last term but are still in good spirits.

The Bluebirds take on Mansfield Town at Field Mill tomorrow night and Sea could make his debut. They have handed him the number 26 shirt.

