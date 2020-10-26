Ex-Football League midfielder Jacob Butterfield has joined Melbourne Victory, as announced by their official club website.

He has signed for the Australian side ahead of the upcoming A-League season.

Butterfield, who is 30 years old, has been a free agent since being released by Championship outfit Luton Town at the end of the last campaign and has found a new home now.

He has linked up with his ex-Hatters’ teammate Callum McManaman, who has also recently signed for Melbourne Victory, as covered by The72.

Butterfield is excited for this new chapter in his career and has told their website: “I’m really pleased to have signed with Melbourne Victory, it is a club with a proud history and such a big following. Grant Brebner outlined his vision for the team and the role he wants me to play, and I’m really excited to have the opportunity to play for the Victory members and fans.

“I’m looking forward to moving to Melbourne. I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and all the staff, and with the start of the season not far away, getting stuck into pre-season training.”

He is a vastly experienced player and has racked up 314 appearances in his career to date.

Butterfield has previously played for the likes of Barnsley, Norwich City, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday.

He will now be excited to start life in Australia with Melbourne Victory. They are also currently the home to former Oxford United and Salford City goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

Will Butterfield impress in Australia?