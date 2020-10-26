According to TEAMtalk, and as reported by Hampshire Live, Southampton and Leicester City are amongst a host of Premier League sides monitoring Reading centre-back Liam Moore as he continues to shine for the Royals as they top the Sky Bet Championship.

Reading and Moore lead the second tier of English football thanks to a miserly defence that has conceded just once across seven Sky Bet Championship games this season.

27-year-old Moore has featured in every minute of Reading’s season so far, weighing in with one assist. His displays at the centre of the Royals defence have not gone unnoticed by eager sides from the Premier League.

TEAMtalk write that Leicester City “are considring a shock approach for their former star” as his displays as Reading captain continue to impress. Moore came up through the youth system with the Foxes, featuring 67 times for them before a £1m, 2016 move to Reading where he’s gone on to make 89 appearances.

TEAMtalk also write that Leicester City’s interest in their former star is not sole interest and that a host of other sides are casting their own eyes his way. Noted alongside the Foxes are top-flight quintet Wolves, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Newcastle United who are said “all also keeping close tabs” on the impressive 27-year-old, Loughborough-born central defender.

There are 67 days left until the winter transfer window opens and presents clubs that opportunity to make player purchases again. If Liam Moore continues to impress, there could be a lengthy queue at Reading’s door.

Would Reading's Liam Moore be able to cut it in the Premier League?