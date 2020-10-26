According to a report from Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre, 12:53, 26/10), Shrewsbury Town are set to secure the signing of former QPR and Bournemouth man Marc Pugh on a free transfer.

Last week, Shrewsbury Town added experience to their ranks with the signing of former Bournemouth favourite Charlie Daniels. The Shrews moved to bring in the left-back on a free transfer and now, it has been claimed that another former Bournemouth man is set for a move to the League One club.

Sky Sports News has claimed that winger Marc Pugh – who was released by QPR earlier this summer – is set to put pen to paper on a short-term deal with Shrewsbury Town.

Pugh has been available on a free transfer since leaving QPR earlier this summer. The winger has been training with Bournemouth to maintain his fitness while searching for a new club and now, it seems Shrewsbury are set to bring him in to add to Sam Ricketts’ squad.

The report claims that a deal is set to be completed today, so all eyes will be on Shrewsbury’s media channels to see if the signing of Pugh is confirmed.

Pugh is vastly experienced in the Football League, making over 100 appearances in the Championship, League One and League Two. The 34-year-old has also played in 67 Premier League games, notching up almost 500 career appearances.

Shrewsbury Town fans, would you be happy with the signing of Pugh? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

