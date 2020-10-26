Speaking to the club’s official website, QPR striker Macauley Bonne has revealed that the appeal of a strike partnership with Lyndon Dykes was one of the reasons behind his move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

QPR boss Mark Warburton reshaped his attack earlier this summer following the departure of loan man Jordan Hugill and the January loss of Nahki Wells. The R’s welcomed Charlton Athletic’s Macauley Bonne and Scotland international Lyndon Dykes to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

As of yet, the pair have not played alongside each other enough to form a strong partnership. Despite that, Bonne’s determination to form a “formidable partnership” has not wavered.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bonne revealed that the appeal of forming a strike duo with Dykes was one of the main reasons behind his decision to leave Charlton for QPR. He said:

“Forming a partnership with Dykesy is one of the reasons I wanted to come to QPR. I want to play alongside him under the management of Mark Warburton and we’ve only played 70 minutes together so far but hopefully, we can steadily start to form a partnership and learn about each other.

“If we can get that going then it could be massive for the team this season.



“We do our analysis work and a lot of it is about talking. We talked to each other a lot during the game and we are still learning about each other.

“As the games are coming so fast, there isn’t much time to train and it is all about that communication on and off the pitch.”

