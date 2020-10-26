According to a report from Dutch news outlet Voetbal International, Blackburn Rovers are among the sides to have made contact with free agent goalkeeper Warner Hahn.

At the end of last season, Dutch goalkeeper Warner Hahn became a free agent. His contract with Eredivisie outfit SC Heerenveen came to an end and Hahn has been on the lookout for a new club since.

As covered here on The72, Hahn was linked with a move to the Championship earlier this year. Swansea City were said keen on the goalkeeper and now, another second-tier side has been linked with a move for Hahn.

As per a report from Voetbal International, Hahn’s representatives have been approached by Blackburn Rovers. Rovers were on the lookout for goalkeepers in the summer window, bringing in Thomas Kaminski and Aynsley Pears.

However, with Kaminski suffering a groin injury in Blackburn’s 4-0 win over Coventry City, the club could turn to Hahn in their search for another option between the sticks.

Hahn is training with Eredivise side PEC Zwolle at the moment as he looks to maintain his fitness before finding a new side. Danish club FC Midtjylland have also approached the 28-year-old, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out.

Hahn spent time in the youth academies of Sparta Rotterdam and Ajax as a youngster. He left Ajax in 2012 and has since gone on to play for FC Dordrecht, Feyenoord, PEC Zwolle (loan) and Excelsior (loan), before joining previous club Heerenveen in 2017.

With Heerenveen, Hahn made a total of 70 times across all competitions. Injury problems limited his involvement somewhat but for the most part, he was the club’s number one choice in between the sticks.

Blackburn Rovers fans, would you welcome the signing of Hahn? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

