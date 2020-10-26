Salford City remain in the hunt for a new manager to replace Graham Alexander. Here is an updated five potential candidates for the job-

Richie Wellens- The current Swindon Town boss has emerged as a candidate for Salford, despite gaining promotion from League Two with the Robins last season. He started his career at Manchester United during the same time that the ‘Class of 92’ were playing there.



Warren Joyce- He is now in charge of Salford’s reserves and could be considered for the full-time role. The 55-year-old has previously managed Hull City, Royal Antwerp, Manchester United reserves, Wigan Athletic and Melbourne City.

Paul Cook- Could he be temped by the Ammies’ job? He is available after parting company with Wigan Athletic at the end of last season. The ex-Chesterfield and Portsmouth boss may have reservations over dropping back into the fourth tier, but would be an eye catching appointment by Salford if they manage to get him.

Daniel Stendel- The German did a good job at Barnsley and guided them to promotion to the Championship in his first season at Oakwell. He was sacked by the Tykes in the last campaign and has since had a spell in Scotland at Hearts. He is free now and an option for manager-less clubs.

Michael Flynn- Salford may want a promising young manager and Flynn, who played in the North West for the likes of Wigan and Blackpool in his playing days, could be on their radar. He has done an impressive job with fellow League Two side Newport County over recent years.

