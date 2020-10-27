Barnsley tonight welcome Londoners QPR to Oakwell in a match-up which pitches the 21st placed Tykes against their 16th placed visitors.

Last time out

Last time out Barnsley drew 1-1 against QPR’s fellow Londoners Millwall. Alex Mowatt’s excellent goal in the 44th minute cancelled out almost immediately by Jake Cooper’s equaliser in time added-on at the end of the first half.

Similarly, QPR played out a drawn game, for them it being a scoreless game against Birmingham City at Loftus Road.

This time around

Barnsley enter the game having not won any of their previous seven Championship games (D4 L3) and will enter proceedings on the back of a three-game draw streak which has shown a degree of improvement from earlier in the season. Barnsley will be without Ben Williams who is injuured.

QPR are on a run of six Championship games without a win (D4 L2) and enter tonight’s game against the Tykes having failed to score in their last three games. QPR will have to do without the injured Luke Amos and Lee Wallace could also miss out with an assessment being done on his fitness to play.

Last six games head-to-head

Honours are pretty even across the last six games between both sides. Barnsley have claimed three wins (11 goals), QPR have two wins (9 goals) with one drawn game. Last season it was all Barnsley, the South Yorkshire side doing the double over QPR with a 5-3 win at Oakwell and a 1-0 victory on their travels at Loftus Road.

Three things to expect:

1. Bookings: the Championship has, as have all leagues, seen a surge in fouls that has resulted in more cards, both yellow and red – including four reds in the last round of games. With 21 yellows and 2 reds in the last six games beteen the pair, expect the referee to be in his pocket again, tonight.

2. Scrappy affair: with points being more important than prizes at the moment for both sides, don’t expect a classic game of flowing and expansive football. Neither side has hit the straps yet and both have struggled for form and consistency. A more defensive outlook could be key here.

3. Stronger defensive performance from Barnsley than QPR’s attack: Barnsley have held all four opponents visiting Oakwell this season to no goals before half time. QPR have scored just two goals over their last five Championship games. The second half might open things up, though.

Prediction: Barnsley 2 – 1 QPR

What will be the result between Barnsley and QPR tonight?