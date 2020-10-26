Speaking to the Lancashire Post, Preston North End boss Alex Neil has said that he wants midfielder Alan Browne to sign a new deal and be his captain for “a long period of time”.

Midfielder Alan Browne has been with Preston North End since January 2014 and has emerged as one of the club’s key players over the years. The Republic of Ireland man has been a mainstay under Alex Neil but questions have been asked over his future.

Browne’s contract at Deepdale comes to an end next summer and now, Neil has moved to address the midfielder’s situation at the club. The Preston boss said he has no interest in letting Browne leave, expressing his desire to secure a new deal for Browne and have him as his captain for a long time to come.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, Neil said:

“Alan will be my club captain, there is no question about that. I just want to try and get his contract sorted out so he stays and can be my club captain for a long period of time.”

Neil went on to express his understanding behind Browne’s goal tally last season, which was far lower than previous campaigns. The Lilywhites boss added:

“Unfortunately for Alan, a lot of that [his lower goal tally] is to do with where I have played him, He hasn’t played as the No.10 too often, the position which served him so well a couple of years ago.

“Daniel Johnson took that mantle last season and you do need to share the goals about. I’ve always relied on Alan in my team because he has done great for me. He is a proper lad who will give everything.”

Do you think that Browne will sign a new deal with Preston North End or do you think he will be tempted into leaving at the end of his contract? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Do you think Browne will sign a new deal?