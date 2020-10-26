Speaking on the club’s official Twitter account (see tweet below), Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has labelled loan star Harvey Elliott a “diamond” after the Liverpool youngster netted his first senior goal against Coventry City.

💎 A diamond of a player ™️ Tony Mowbray on Harvey Elliott after the #LFC loanee bagged his first senior league goal at St. Andrew's.#Rovers | #COVvROV 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nfyOaOKioI — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 24, 2020

Blackburn Rovers returned to winning ways in impressive fashion at the weekend. Tony Mowbray’s side took all three points back to Ewood Park after thrashing Coventry City 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott thoroughly impressed in the win, laying on an assist and scoring his first goal in senior football. The youngster was a threat throughout as goals from Adam Armstrong and Sam Gallagher secured a comfortable win.

After the game, Blackburn Rovers boss Mowbray moved to heap praise on Elliott. Speaking to the club’s official media channels, Mowbray labelled the 17-year-old a “diamond”, tipping him for a future in the Premier League. He said:

“He really is a wonderful personality for such a young boy. You feel like a little boy when you talk to him, to be fair. But he’s a football player’s diamond.

“I can see why he made his league debut when he was 15. Just to have someone so closely connected to the ball, so aware of the court and the runner. He really sees all the pictures.

“He’s a Premier League player. Liverpool know what they have, I’m sure of that.”

