Ryan Manning’s departure to Swansea City has left QPR having to think about who to play at left-back.

Lee Wallace, who joined the club last year from Rangers, has slotted in so far this season but has come under some criticism from the R’s faithful.

He gave away two penalties in a recent game against Preston North End and is now currently out with injured after hobbling off against Birmingham City last time out.

The ex-Scotland International made just 12 appearances in all competitions last season and perhaps needs a consistent run in the first-team to convince people he is the man for the job at left-back.

However, the younger Niko Hämäläinen was subbed on for him against the Blues and is in line to start against Derby County tomorrow.

This could be the break the Finland international has needed after spending the past couple of years out on loan.

Hämäläinen joined QPR in 2014 having previously played in America for the likes of FC Florida and FC Dallas. He has since made seven appearances for the Hoops’ first-team.

He was loaned out to Dagenham and Redbridge early on in his R’s career and then returned to USA in 2019 for a brief spell at Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer.

Hämäläinen then spent last term on loan in the Scottish Premiership at Kilmarnock and played 32 games in all competitions.

His experience of playing regular football will benefit him now as he looks to make the left-back spot at QPR his own this season.

In other QPR news, their ex-striker Idrissa Sylla has found a new club, as per The72.

Who should QPR play at left-back?