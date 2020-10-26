Speaking to But! Football Club, former-Middlesbrough defender Harold Moukoudi has hinted at a return to his previous club.

The Saint-Etienne defender spent the second-half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough but has since returned to his parent club. He has started four of the French sides’ first seven games, playing 90 minutes in each.

When asked about his spell at Boro, Moukoudi spoke highly of his time there.

“It was very useful for me. I was able to play often. I was in the last eight games before COVID. I was attracted by England and I was served all of that at Boro.

“[Previous manager Jonathan] Woodgate trusted me. He said many good things about me. Coming from an ex-international like him, it touched me. He helped me regain my trust and I thank him for it.”

When new boss Neil Warnock took over from Woodgate at the Riverside at the end of last season, Moukoudi found his playing time quickly become more sporadic. He started just once under Warnock and it came in a unfamiliar central-midfield role.

When asked if he would like to return to Teesside again he said he would love to.

“Clearly” he said. “At either short or medium term. I loved it. Plus, it corresponds to my qualities, my characteristics”.

Boro are lacking in the centre of defence at present with midfielder Paddy McNair and right-back Anfernee Dijksteel having to fill in alongside Dael Fry. A move for Moukoudi could materialise in the future if the player became available.