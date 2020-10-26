Southend United have loaned Harry Kyprianou to Bromley, as per a report by the Echo News.

The left-back helped his new side beat Sutton United in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Kyprianou, who is 23 years old, has been shipped out on loan by the Shrimpers to get some game time under his belt.

He is out of contract at Roots Hall at the end of this season and will be eager to get some experience in the National League.

Southend boss, Mark Moseley, has said, as per the Echo News: “Harry needs to gets some football. He’s another one who has not had many games in the last few years. It’s important he goes and gets himself match fit.”

The ex-Cyprus Under-21 international joined the League Two side in 2015 having previously been on the books at Watford.

He never made a senior appearance for the Hornets as a youngster and left Vicarage Road five years ago.

Kyprianou has made 28 appearances for Southend since his move there, chipping in with three goals in all competitions. His only previous experience of being out on loan came in non-league at Lowestoft Town four seasons ago.

He now finds himself at Bromley and could be handed his league debut in the National League tomorrow against Weymouth. Their manager, Neil Smith, has told their website: “We have been talking to him for a little while and we finally got it across the line this morning. He’s a good player, has played at a level and with a slight injury to Jack Holland we wanted to bring some cover in.”

The Ravens finished 13th last season and are currently sat in 15th place after their opening three games.

