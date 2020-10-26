Henri Lansbury was one of Aston Villa’s chief buys in 2017, joining the Villans from Nottingham Forest for a fee of £3m and signing a three-and-a-half-year deal. Now he stands forgotten by Dean Smith’s side and nearing the end of those four years. The Athletic’s Gregg Evans, per this Athletic round-up, says that Lansbury has rejected the chance to leave Villa Park with an early pay-off.

The 30-year-old is entering the final nine months of that initial three-and-a-half-year deal with the Villans. However, after his omission from Villa’s 25-man Premier League squad, it looks like curtains for the former Arsenal youth player.

The Athletic round-up says that Lansbury “has turned down the offer of a payout on reduced terms” as a way out of the club. He’s chosen to see out his contract and is still training with the club.

Villa had tried to move Lansbury on during the domestic transfer window which closed a week last Friday but were unsuccessful. Faced with that, they chose to seek a means to pay the central midfielder off and remove him from the club’s wage bill.

With his deal expiring next summer, there has been talk in some quarters that he might be a player that Nottingham Forest might consider. Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Kevn Phillips says that it wouldn’t be impossible to see that move coming off.

Speaking to Football Insider’s Childs, pundit Phillips says:

“I would imagine that his time at Villa is up. He has had a good little run. t times he has come in and done well and scored some good goals but you not would not say that it has been a huge success.“

Phillips then goes on to add:

“He may go back to Forest, you never know. He might head back there in January and help Chris Hughton tackle the Championship. It would certainly not surprise me if he signed for Forest in January.



With Lansbury not having a part to play in Villa’s Premier League campaign, all that is left for him is the potential of playing in the FA Cup; Villa losing out in the Carabao Cup in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Stoke City.

He’s still a quality player and would easily be good enough to drop back into the Sky Bet Championship and into Chris Hughton’s Forest side. He would also become a force that could help steer Chris Hughton’s Forest side through that tricky second half of the season where form often flags and promotion challenges tend to drop off.

Should Nottingham Forest seriously consider a move for Henri Lansbury?