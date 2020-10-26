Portsmouth new boy Jordy Hiwula is hoping to stay at Portsmouth beyond January, as per a report by Hampshire Live.

The forward has joined the League One side on a short-term contract but is hoping to impress for Kenny Jackett’s side to earn a longer deal.

Hiwula, who is 26 years old, was a free agent throughout the summer after being released by Coventry City at the end of last season. He had to bide his time over the past few months but has now found a new home at Pompey.

The ex-England Under-19 international has admitted he is open to staying at Fratton Park beyond this winter, as per Hampshire Live: “That is the aim for me on a personal note. I know I’m only here until January but once we get to January we will have to sit down and see what is probably best for both of us really and hopefully, I can do well by then and then we will see what happens from there. I am feeling really fit and I don’t feel like I am far off from where I want to be so I just need to keep working hard and keep plugging away.”

Hiwula was unfortunate to have not been kept by Coventry after scoring 17 goals in 61 games during two years with last season’s League One title winners.

He is experienced at this level from previous spells at Wigan Athletic, Walsall, Bradford City and Fleetwood Town and will be eager to make an impact at Portmouth.

Hiwula was on the bench for his new side in their 3-1 win against Sunderland on Saturday.

Will Hiwula impress at Pompey?