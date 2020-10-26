Charlton Athletic are re-signing Adam Matthews on a free transfer, as per a report by London News Online.

The Wales international is expected to pen a contract with the Addicks until the end of the season.

Matthews, who is 28 years old, trained with the London side during pre-season but they were unable to sign him again. However, that has changed now and they are poised to boost their defensive options by handing him another deal.

He joined Charlton in September last year and made 29 appearances in all competitions for them last season as they were relegated to League One.

Matthews is an experienced full-back who has racked up over 300 games so far in his career so getting him back will be a boost for Lee Bowyer’s side.

He has previously played for the likes of Cardiff City, Celtic, Bristol City and Sunderland in the past.

Charlton signed his ex-Wales teammate Chris Gunter in the past transfer window so their battle for the right-back spot at the Valley will be an interesting one.

They have started to hit form in the third tier and have won their past three games in the league. It was a tough summer for the Addicks, especially with their transfer embargo, but they appear to have assembled a strong squad now.

Re-signing Matthews is a boost to their promotion chances and he adds more experience and depth into their ranks for the rest of the campaign.

In other Addicks news, their striker Josh Davison scored on his debut for loan club Woking, as per The72.

Happy that Matthews is coming back, CAFC fans?