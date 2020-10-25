Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League, after they’d romped the Sky Bet Championship by a 10 point margin, saw the Whites set about reshaping their side. One element of that was the way they encouraged young players to the West Yorkshire club and this is set to continue in January says Sun reporter Alan Nixon.

As well as promotion to the Premier League, United saw their academy upgraded to Category 1 status. The Whites took advantage of that and used it to entice talented youngsters such as Cody Drameh (Fulham), Sam Greenwood (Arsenal), Crysencio Summerville (Feyenoord) and Joe Gelhardt (Wigan) to join the Elland Road pack.

Now, according to The Sun’s Nixon, it is back to Wigan that Leeds United will turn come January as they look to revisit former interest in Latics young midfield talent Sean McGurk.

Nixon commented during the main transfer windown that the Whites chasing eventual signee Gelhardt was part of a double chase, McGurk also being targeted by the newly-promoted Premier League side.

However, an offer from Marcelo Bielsa’s side to take McGurk was rejected, says Nixon, with Wigan’s administrators worried that the club “were losing too much talent.”

Whilst they were rebuffed that initial time, Nixon writes that “Elland Road chiefs plan to go in again for the talented midfielder” as they look to add to the stable of talent that is available for selection for for United’s Under-23s who ply their trade in the Premier League 2 competition.

With the closing of the domestic transfer window a week last Friday, the earliest that Leeds United can snaffle McGurk wil be the winter window which opens on January 1.

Is a player like Sean McGurk the sort of player good enough for Leeds United?