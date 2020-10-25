According to Football League World, per Roker Report, Sunderland are casting their eyes over non-league hotshot Cedwyn Scott who plies his trade with Hebburn Town.

Town sit on top of the Northern League and Scott on top of Hebburn’s scoring charts with a hatful of 15 goals that included a double hat-trick (highlights below) from a 10-2 midweek Durham Challenge Cup win against Washington FC.

He also tucked away a brace of penalties against Newcastle Benfield on Saturday in a 5-2 league win. This brace continue his scoring streak for non-league Hebburn and it will be this that has alerted the interest of League One side Sunderland and their scouting network.

YouTube: Highlights: Washington FC 2-10 Hebburn Town, Durham Challenge Cup

Roker Report, part of the Superbowl Nation writing portal, write that “both Sunderland and Newcastle United had scouts present” to watch him against Newcastle Benfield, the game where he cooly tucked away that brace of penalties.

Scott has pedigree away from non-league football with Hebburn for whom he signed after he was let goat the end of January by Dunston UTS. He came through the youth system at Championship side Huddersfield Town, moving from their Under-23s to Scottish football with Dundee’s Under-20s.

His time in Scotland saw him feature in five games for Dundee (two in the reserves/three in SPL relegation round) and also eight games for Berwick Rangers where he scored four goals and added one assist.

For Sunderland, reaching out for a player such as Cedwyn Scott is something of a free hit move.

