Burnley are considering a winter move for Stoke City starlet Tyrese Campbell, according to the Sunday Mirror (printed edition, 25.10.20, page 66).

The Clarets are weighing up a swoop to lure him to the Premier League in the January transfer window.

Campbell, who is 20 years old, has made a strong start to the season in the Championship for Stoke and has scored three goals in all competitions. He is well on the way to beating his tally of nine from the last campaign.

Burnley are keen to boost their attacking options and have identified the youngster as a potential recruit.

Campbell is based in the North West and started his career on the books at Manchester City. However, he switched to Stoke in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £1.75 million.

He has since 56 appearances altogether for the Staffordshire club and has chipped in with 14 goals.

The ex-England Under-20 international also had a loan spell away from the Bet365 Stadium during the 2018/19 at League One season at Shrewsbury Town.

Campbell is highly-rated by Stoke and they managed to tie him down to a contract until 2024 in January. Michael O’Neill’s side will face a battle to keep hold of him in January if top flight clubs come in for him.

Burnley have made a slow start to the new campaign and could do with some signings to sharpen their options going forward. Campbell fits the bill for the Clarets but won’t come cheap.

Will Burnley sign Campbell?