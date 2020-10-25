Nottingham Forest forward Lewis Grabban is remaining at The City Ground according to reports by Nottinghamshire Live.

The 32-year-old striker has been the subject of interest from former Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi at Qatari side Al-Duhail SC but Grabban has opted to remain with his current club.

Grabban is yet to score in eight outings in a Forest shirt this season but the player hit an impressive 20 goals in 45 appearances for The Tricky Trees last season in what was a successful campaign for the forward on a personal level. It was Grabban’s highest goalscoring tally since the 2013/2014 campaign when he netted 22 goals in 46 games for AFC Bournemouth as The Cherries enjoyed an excellent first season in the Sky Bet Championship following their promotion from Sky Bet League One.

After firing blanks in their opening four matches in all competitions so far this season, Forest have scored in each of their last four outings. The Reds are unbeaten in three Sky Bet Championship matches while they have registered 32 attempts on goal in their last two games. If the club continue to be as creative in-front of the opposition goal, more goals will come with forward Grabban sure to get his share.

Grabban has hit 17 goals or more in each of his last three seasons at Sky Bet Championship level and despite entering the latter years of his career, the player has plenty left to give both Nottingham Forest and the second tier of the English game. Fans of The Reds will be pleased to see one of their key goalscorers remain at The City Ground.