It was always going to be a difficult start for the Sky Bet Championship’s relegation favourites Wycombe Wanderers.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are no strangers to being written off before a ball is even kicked but maybe the writing is on the wall for The Chairboys this season, their maiden campaign in the top flight, after seven consecutive defeats.

Despite having plenty of doubters and facing an uphill battle for Sky Bet Championship survival, maybe Wycombe Wanderers are not too far away from recording their first point of the season though. Ainsworth’s men have lost each of their last three matches by a single-goal margin. All of those losses have come against sides who currently occupy some of the top seven positions in the divisions. If Wanderers can perform to a similar standard against the lesser sides in the division, points will surely come their way at long last.

Following Tuesday night’s home fixture against Watford at Adams Park, The Chairboys will take on a Sheffield Wednesday side who have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Sky Bet Championship before fixtures against two other sides in the lower reaches of the table in Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest. The current performance levels of those opponents will surely give Wanderers a glimmer of hope of finally getting off the mark.

Unfashionable and simply one of English football’s underdogs, Wycombe Wanderers are fighting a huge battle to continue their fairytale in the second tier for more than a season but given the history of the club when it comes to beating the odds, it would be wrong to write them off just yet.