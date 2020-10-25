According to the Yorkshire Live portal, Sheffield Wednesday are being linked with former Cardiff City and Fulham and defender Jazz Richards who was released by the Bluebirds at the end of last season.

14-cap Wales international Richards, whose story in football began at Swansea, has been a free agent since July 1 after being cast loose by Cardiff City after the lockdown-extended season drew to a close.

After making the breakthrough at Swansea, Richards saw loan duty out at clubs such as Crystal Palace, Huddersfield and Fulham before the Cottagers paid the Swans around £630,000 for his permanent signature.

Now, Yorkshire Live’s James Smailes gathers in the news that the Owls are looking to bring in the experienced right-back as they lok to continue the march away from the 12-point penalty they began the season with due to FFP infringements.

Smailes writes that Wednesday are not alone in their interest for the former Bluebird, also citing that League One and Two sides such as MK Dons, Salford City and Fleetwood Town have all expressed degrees of interest.

Wednesday have chipped away at that 12-point deficit to parity and currently stand on -4 points after seven games. That total places them eight points adrift of safety with 21st place and Barnsley currently in their sights.

They face the next three games without first-choice centre-back Joost van Aken after his sending off against Luton Town at the weekend. Bringing in someone of Jazz Richards experience would be something that you’d hope Sheffield Wednesday would be seriously considering if you were an Owls fan.

Should Sheffield Wedensday bite the bullet and sign free agent Jazz Richards?