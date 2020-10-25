Norwich City Under-23s travelled north today to take on Leeds United’s Under-23s at the latter’s Thorp Arch training ground in Wetherby.

It was a game that pitched Norwich’s exciting Under-23s against newly-promoted Leeds United’s ‘youngsters’ in the Premier League 2 competition.

Line-ups

Here's your Under-23s team to face Leeds United at Thorp Arch Grange! 💪 pic.twitter.com/0ImmwB08nz — Norwich City Academy (@NorwichCityAcad) October 25, 2020

📋 #LUFC U23 Team News:

Casilla, Struijk, Hernandez, Roberts, Raphinha and Poveda all start pic.twitter.com/a0AesQw6x0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 25, 2020

Tale of the game

It was always going to be a big ask of Norwich’s youngsters against an outfield unit from the home side boasting senior players Pascal Struijk, Pablo Hernandez, Tyler Roberts, Raphinha and Ian Poveda with Kiko Casilla between the sticks.

A hard task was made even harder whe na flowing move saw the Whites take an early lead against a set of Norwich youngsters who led the league at kick-off. A floated dink by Hernandez found Roberts whose own floated dink found Poveda at the back post, the former Manchester City youngster smashing the ball in.

Norwich weren’t out of it and put in some crisp passing that led to chances for the young Canaries. They had the ball in the net midway through the first half, the goal chalked off for a foul in the build-up.

Leeds United continued to force their high press on the visitors from Norfolk and it paid off with another goal, this time converted by £17m winger Raphinha after a peach of a through ball from Tyler Roberts that split the Norwich defence.

It was 2-0 at the half and you’d expect more goals to follow as Norwich chased the game. However, the young Canaries stuck to their guns and worked manfully to engineer themselves a way back into the game.

They continued to press and harry the home side, trying to impose their own game without leaving too much space that could be exploited by a much quicker, more fluid United side. To their credit, their heads didn’t drop and they somehow managed to repel wave after wave of Leeds attacks.

The game ended 2-0, the young Canaries second defeat in Premier League 2 in six outings. On reflection, it was more than a little bit unfair for a young Norwich side to come up against the strength in talent that Leeds United put out today as they looked to get minutes in first-team players legs.

The goals

🔥 Pablo x Tyler x Ian pic.twitter.com/1XCXZs9kjT — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 25, 2020

Should something be done about teams putting out so many first-teamers in Under-23s games?