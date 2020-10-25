According to pundit Kevin Phillips, in conversation with Football Insider, Aston Villa mainstay Henri Lansbury’s time at Villa Park is up after he was not included in the Villan’s 25-man Premier League squad.

Speaking to Football Insider’s Dylan Childs, former Sunderland striker Phillips is sure that Lansbury will leave Villa and that this departure could very well be actioned during the January window.

30-year-old central midfielder Lansbury was a £3m buy for the Midlanders from Nottingham Forest in 2017. He’d joined Forest in late-August 2012 in a deal worth just over £1m from Premier League side Arsenal.

His omission from the Villan’s 25-man squad runs alongside him entering the final nine months of the four-year deal that he signed when joining Dean Smith’s side. Phillips believes that the stars have aligned for Lansbury to effect a return to the City Ground.

Speaking to Football Insider’s Childs, pundit Phillips says:

“I would imagine that his time at Villa is up. He has had a good little run. t times he has come in and done well and scored some good goals but you not would not say that it has been a huge success.“

Phillips then goes on to add:

“He may go back to Forest, you never know. He might head back there in January and help Chris Hughton tackle the Championship. It would certainly not surprise me if he signed for Forest in January.“

A return for Lansbury to the Championship would seemingly be the best option for both player and Villa. He’s still a quality player and would be more than enough of a force to help steer Chris Hughton’s Forest side through that tricky second half of the season where form often flags and promotion challenges tend to drop off.

Would Henri Lansbury be a shoo-in who'd help Forest to a promotion?