Charlton Athletic forward Josh Davison scored on his debut for Woking yesterday.

Twitter: Derby win ✅ first round proper ✅ debut goal ✅ https://t.co/WiSsfCxZKy (@Joshdavisonn)

The youngster has joined the National League side on loan to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Davison, who is 21 years old, was thrown straight into Cards’ side yesterday away at Aldershot Town and scored to help them progress into the first round of the FA Cup.

Charlton have allowed him to join Alan Dowson’s side until January and he will be looking to build on his impressive debut.

Davison signed for the Addicks in October 2019 after a trial and has since made 12 appearances, chipping in with a single goal.

Many thought he would be in Lee Bowyer’s plans for the season with the London club slipping into League One. However, their abundance of attacking signings has seen him fall down the pecking order and sent out on loan.

Davison started his career at Peterborough United and rose up through their youth ranks. He never made a senior appearance for the Posh but did enjoy loan spells away in non-league at St Neots Town and Wisbech Town.

He left London Road in 2018 and had spells at Enfield Town and Barking before joining Charlton.

Davison will be eager to use his previous experience to help him develop at Woking.

They take on Boreham Wood this Tuesday and he will be looking to make it two goals from his opening two games.

Will Davison impress at Woking?