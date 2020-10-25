Bolton Wanderers passed up on the chance to sign Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin over the summer, as per a report by The Bolton News.

The Trotters decided against signing the in-form forward in the past transfer window.

Mullin, who is 25 years old, has scored 11 goals in 10 appearances in all competitions this season for the U’s.

He found himself as a free agent after leaving Tranmere Rovers at the end of last season and was considered by Bolton. However, he ending up signing for Cambridge on a permanent basis after spending time with Mark Bonner’s side on loan last term.

The Trotters’ boss, Ian Evatt, has said, as per The Bolton News: “Respectfully he’s (Mullin) doing great – he’s started the season on fire, as have Cambridge.”

“But we have to concentrate on ourselves, make sure we take the game to them, and I wouldn’t swap my own strikers for anybody. I am really seeing Doyle starting to settle now. He’s come out of his shell, he is being a leader, he is dominating, he is starting to create chances as well. His goal on Tuesday night was a typical Eoin Doyle goal, middle of the penalty box and a clinical finish, thanks very much. That’s where we want him and we’ve had that chat and it’s up to us to get the ball to him.”

Mullin has previously played for the likes of Huddersfield Town, Morecambe and Swindon Town and is proving to be a top striker at League Two level for Cambridge.

However, Bolton will be hoping Eoin Doyle steps up and rekindles the form he had at Swindon last season.

Will Bolton regret not signing Mullin?