Ex-Coventry City and Crewe Alexandra loanee Jamie Sterry has signed for South Shields, as announced by their official club website.

The right-back has agreed to join the Northern Premier League side.

Sterry, who is 24 years old, was released by Newcastle United at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options over the summer.

He has now found a new home in non-league. South Shields have also boosted their ranks by landing forward Jack Hindle on loan from Football League new boys Barrow.

Their joint manager Graham Fenton has said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome both players to the club. Jamie has been training with us for a prolonged period and we are extremely pleased that he has committed to joining the club.

“He has a strong pedigree in terms of the clubs he has played for and has really impressed myself, Lee Picton and Brian Smith during training sessions over the past couple of months, so we feel fortunate to have him as part of our squad.”

Sterry rose up through the youth ranks at Newcastle and went onto make 12 appearances for their first-team.

He spent time during the 2016/17 season on loan at Coventry and made 20 appearances for the Sky Blues.

The defender then had two separate loan stints at Crewe before returning to Newcastle.

Sterry ended his association with the Magpies in the summer and will now be looking forward to a new chapter in his career at South Shields.

